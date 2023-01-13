Former double world champion Martin Nguyen has weighed in with his predictions for the upcoming main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Headlining ONE’s first event of the year this Friday, Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Chingiz Allazov.

Both fans and fighters have been waiting for this match-up for a long time. At ONE X this past March, Superbon defended his world title against Marat Grigorian. On the same night, Allazov was crowned the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion.

At the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, the long-awaited showdown at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings will finally take place.

Martin Nguyen previewed the world title match-up in an interview with ONE Championship and predicted that the judges will not be needed:

“They’re both killers, man. That’s going to be an exciting fight to watch, to be honest. As I said, they’re both killers, and they’re both world-renowned kickboxers."

He added:

“I don’t see it really going to a decision. They both go for the kill every single time. So we’ll see what happens.”

ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video is live in US primetime and free to watch with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

Martin Nguyen to return at ONE Fight Night 7 against Shamil Gasanov

After a mixed run of results in recent years, Martin Nguyen will look to get back in the win column when he returns at ONE Fight Night 7 against Shamil Gasanov.

The full card for the February 24 event has been officially announced, headlined by the vacant bantamweight world title fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade.

With just one win in his last four fights, Nguyen needs a big win against Gasanov if he is going to start climbing back up the rankings.

Aung La N Sang has been working with Nguyen to help him get back to his previous form as one of the best fighters in the sport. The two former double champions have had similar career paths in recent years.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Aung La gave this preview of his training partner's return:

"Yeah, I’ll be here in February for Martin’s fight as well and be in his corner. I know Martin’s working his b*tt off. He’s in that same boat as I was in a while, you know, coming off losses. And he’s working super hard, you guys are gonna be in for a treat. He’s working very hard."

Watch Aung La N Sang's full conversation with SCMP MMA below:

Martin Nguyen will face the undefeated Shamil Gasanov in a real test. In his ONE debut, the Russian launched himself into the top five of the featherweight rankings by submitting Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3.

