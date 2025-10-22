"They're not very powerful" - Numsurin isn't worried about Nadaka's KO potential, but rather his speed

Numsurin Chor Ketwina has studied his opponent carefully, and he's more concerned about precision than power.The Thai striker faces Japanese standout Nadaka for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.When ONE Championship caught up with the 30-year-old ahead of the historic world title fight, Numsurin shared his tactical assessment of what makes Nadaka dangerous despite not being the hardest hitter in the division.&quot;His fighting style includes fast footwork and accurate weapons. Even though they're not very powerful, they can [knock] you to the ground,&quot; the Tdet99 representative shared.For the Thai, who enjoys a 6-0 slate in the organization, the challenge will be dealing with Nadaka's mobility and volume striking while looking to impose his own aggressive style.He has built his reputation on savage combinations and knockout power, having put both Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit and Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean to sleep in ONE Championship.The clash of styles—Nadaka's speed and accuracy versus Numsurin's power and aggression—sets up an intriguing tactical battle for the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai crown.Both men step into uncharted territory as they compete for a piece of history, but his respect for Nadaka's technical abilities suggests he knows this won't be a straightforward path to championship glory.Which one of these world-class athletes leaves Tokyo with gold wrapped around their waist? Can Numsurin march to the world title, or will the hometown hero wrap up his night with another triumphant outing? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNadaka is confident he'll claim the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai gold vs Numsurin at ONE 173Ten-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka understands the test that awaits him inside the Japanese capital city next month. Still, he remains confident as ever that he'll add another prestigious belt to his collection.During the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, the Eiwa Sports Gym martial artist shared his thoughts on this battle and why he believes he'll come out on top with the win.&quot;I'm very happy to fight against Numsurin. I think I'll actually make history. And I think all the people who love martial arts will be [talking] about me for the rest of my career and going forward,&quot; the Japanese megastar noted.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. How-to-watch details are on watch.onefc.com.