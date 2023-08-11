"They're stealing money from fighters" - Sean O'Malley threatens to 'hurt' MMA manager's business in an exposé after cryptic #staytuned tweets

Sean O'Malley has been speaking out against MMA managers for a while now. 'Sugar', who has been managing himself since last July, accuses managers of taking a huge cut from their fighter's pay for basically not doing much.

Although he is yet to point fingers at anyone, O'Malley has been threatening a big expose about MMA management in recent times.

On being recently asked about the expose, Sean O'Malley stated that he wants to figure out the legalities before going at it. O'Malley reiterated his grouse with MMA managers, accusing some of even charging a cut from fighters' bonuses. The 28-year-old told Bronsteter:

"I'm waiting to release it the right way. I think it'll be a big deal, it will be massive and it will hurt someone's business and rightfully so. So I'm gonna put it out there the right way. You know, I'm gonna talk to my legal team and make sure doing everything right. But MMA managers are so bad, it's horrible, it embarrassing. You know, they are stealing money from fighters. They are talking percentages of these guys' bonuses. That pis*es be off to be honest."

Catch O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley takes a dig at former management firm amidst Ian Garry - Geoff Neal saga

Ian Garry was scheduled to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston on August 19. However, Neil Magny stepped on short notice after 'Handz of Steel' was forced to withdraw citing 'undisclosed medical reasons'.

Garry posted a video where he is heard talking to his manager announcing that Neal 'bit**ed out'. 'Machado's' manager can also be heard saying that Neal pulled out as 'his p**sy hurts'.

Sean O'Malley, who used to be managed by the same firm as Gary before going solo, took a dig at Garry's manager's crass comments about a fighter's injury. O'Malley also noted that the voice doesn't sound like Gary Vaynerchuk's, the owner of VaynerSports, the firm that manages Gary.

According to 'Sugar' the voice likely belongs to Lloyd Pierson, formerly of Ballengee Group, who now heads the MMA division at VaynerSports. O'Malley wrote:

"Ian is represented by @vaynersports right? Doesn’t sound like @garyvee saying Geoff pulled out “because his pussy hurts”. Must have been Lloyd Pierson I’m guessing ? Weird for a manager to say that about @handzofsteelmma . Hope it’s nothing serious, MMA is a brutal sport. #staytuned"

