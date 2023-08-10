"Bye bye hype train" - Ian Garry secures fight he wanted against 'gatekeeper for the top 10' after Geoff Neal pulled out, fans react

UFC welterweight Ian Garry's scheduled fight against Geoff Neal is canceled with the latter pulling out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons. He is replaced by Neil Magny, whom Garry had previously called out, and the two will face off at UFC 292.

After his last win against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte, Gary said:

“I want the guy who’s been known as the gatekeeper for the top 10 for God knows how long. His name is Neil Magny. I want you next, I’m going to knock you out and I’m going to take my throne at the top ten. I’m going to work my way through my six fight streak to get that belt! UFC, you have a new star in town.”

After landing the exact opponent he wanted to fight, fans discussed the matchup, with some still confident of a positive result for Garry.

"honestly this is a better fight for garry imo neal was too big of a jump too soon"

"Same result just a different opponent"

Some fans were not too happy about Geoff Neal's replacement as they considered Neil Magny a less difficult opponent for Ian Garry.

"we went from neal to neil, what a fucking downgrade"

"Bros a stepping stone on God"

"went to a banger to a sleeper"

Some fans, however, backed Magny to end Garry's winning streak.

"Bye bye hype train"

"Neil’s title run will be something to remember"

Check out screenshots of the comments below:

Fans react to Garry vs Magny. [via Twitter]

Ian Garry dishes out wholesome concern and wisdom to Chris Curtis after mid-training injury scare

Ian Garry is hard at work for his upcoming fight this month and he has been training with UFC middleweight Chris Curtis.

While the two were sparring in a training session, Curtis seemed to have injured his rib slightly. Garry immediately halted the session and made sure to get Curtis a breather and inquire after him.

Ian Garry then turned down Curtis' appeals to continue the sparring session and advised him to prioritize his goals by playing it smart.

“No, no, no. Stop being an idiot. BRO! I’m gonna jump the f**k out of the ring. [Come on, it’s a rib] I know it’s a rib. [Layla make him fight] You’re too tough for your own good. You’re fighting soon. [Ian buddy come on, finish the round] You’re going to come in the next one. Trust me. This is where you being smart is going to get you to the f*****g top five, the belt, all of that shit. You don’t need to be tough here.”

Check out the entire incident on Instagram below: