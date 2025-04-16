“They’re still flying” - Liam Harrison says fellow legends Sam-A, Nieky Holzken inspire him to stay at the highest level

Liam Harrison may already be an absolute legend, but there are two more icons who are older than him that he still looks up to.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison revealed that legends Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Nieky Holzken have inspired him to continue fighting at the highest level.

Liam Harrison initially announced his retirement when he lost to Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024, but he rescinded that decision just a few months later.

In a dramatic twist, Harrison announced that he's back in the fold and determined to rediscover his terrifying magic inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Liam Harrison said:

"I’m looking at guys like Holzken and Sam-A, and they’re still flying, do you know what I mean? And they’re older than me."

Sam-A, 41, recently faced Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title but fell short via unanimous decision at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The 41-year-old Holzken, meanwhile, recently turned back the clock when he knocked out Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

As for Harrison, the 39-year-old is set for a highly anticipated return when ONE Championship stages its third live event on American soil.

'Hitman' will take on Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Liam Harrison says he's honored to face Soe Lin Oo in his return to ONE Championship

Liam Harrison has always delivered utter fireworks inside the cage, and he's hyped to get that opportunity when he faces Soe Lin Oo in Denver.

Soe Lin Oo is one of the hardest fighters inside and outside the cage, a trait Harrison wants to test when they square off at the Denver Nuggets' home stadium of Ball Arena.

Harrison told the South China Morning Post:

"That's what I'll probably enjoy doing too as well, to be fair. I'm just looking forward to it. Real tough fight, tough challenge, real hard man, and I'm looking forward just getting back in Denver and getting back in the cage and putting the 4-oz gloves back on."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

