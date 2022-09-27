“They’re a team” - Chael Sonnen blown away by ONE Championship’s Lee dynasty

Chael Sonnen has seen it all in mixed martial arts, but watching the Lee family dominate in ONE Championship was one phenomenon the retired American fighter couldn’t help but admire.

The Lee family has always been synonymous with ONE Championship, with the eldest of the siblings Angela Lee reigning as the ONE women’s atomweight world champion. Her younger brother Christian, meanwhile, is on his second reign with the ONE lightweight world title.

Just this past year, Victoria joined the fold and is on a hot 3-0 start in the women’s atomweight division.

Sonnen, on his YouTube channel, likened how Ken and Jewelz Lee molded their children to how Richard Williams transformed his daughters Serena and Venus into tennis royalty.

Chael Sonnen said:

“The Lees are out there striking, they’re touching people up now. They got a different style guys, they’re doing taekwondo, they’re gonna kick you with stuff, they’re gonna spin, they get real dynamic in their strikes.”

He continued about how their success is due to the fact that they're a family:

"You then have Christian who’s the world champion, they’re all training together. You got mom and dad who are both coaches, two boys, two girls, you have a team. You don’t need anymore, you guys have seen the story, it’s out there. It might be on Netflix, you might have seen it, the Williams girls Serena and Venus Williams. They’re a team and all they had was their dad believed in them.”

The Lee siblings, however, are not done in their conquest of ONE Championship. Angela and Christian have already created their own legacies, while Victoria is just starting her own.

Their youngest sibling Adrian has established his name in Hawaii and it won’t be long before he joins his siblings in ONE Championship as well.

Catch Chael Sonnen's video below:

Chael Sonnen commends Lee sisters’ success in Hawaii

A good foundation has always been the key to any mixed martial arts career, and the Lee sisters, Angela and Victoria, got their start in Hawaii’s ultra-competitive amateur wrestling scene.

Chael Sonnen, an NCAA Division I All-American wrestler from Oregon, couldn’t help but be impressed by the wrestling credentials that the Lee sisters possess before they even set foot inside the circle.

Angela was the Hawaiian Girls’ State Champion in 2013 while Victoria earned the same in 2020.

“The two girls are state champions in Hawaii. Just to share with you that winning the state championship in the girls’ division in Hawaii is a very competitive field and these are both champions,” said Sonnen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far