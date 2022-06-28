“How our dad coaches us” - Victoria Lee says father trained siblings to fight through adversity

Victoria Lee is successfully following in the footsteps of her world champion siblings in ONE Championship, and she credits their dad for helping them to be tough.

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her sister, former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee, have both overcome adversity to reach the pinnacle of their careers. Her toughness was on full display during Angela’s last outing in the Circle.

During the first round of the fight, ‘Unstoppable’ was rocked by a huge body shot from Stamp Fairtex, who looked like she was ready to take the atomweight belt by brute force. However, Angela survived the round and went on to defend her world title, becoming the first mom-champ in the promotion.

Victoria Lee, who trains with her family regularly, said that she believes that she could fight through the same punishment if she was thrust into a similar situation, and it’s all due to how her father trains Lee and her sisters.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Victoria explained:

“Well, I think that just goes down straight to our training and not just physically how we prepare for a fight and fight camps, but also how our dad coaches us and the way that he prepares our minds to be strong enough to just focus on that fight for those 15 minutes or those 25 minutes until it's over. And I think for me, that's how [I] would be able to get through it.”

VIctoria Lee trains with world-class athletes

Victoria Lee is in good company with her family of decorated martial artists guiding her.

Her father, Ken Lee, is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, pankration, and taekwondo, as well as a sixth-degree Hap do Sool master black belt. Under his watchful eye, both Angela Lee and Christian Lee have captured MMA world titles in ONE Championship.

Since her arrival in ONE Championship, Victoria has showcased the results of performing intense training with such decorated athletes on a daily basis. "The Prodigy" has been dominant in her first three professional bouts, stopping all of her opponents within two rounds.

Now that she has graduated from high school, the 18-year-old will certainly look to be more active in the Circle and should be back in action soon.

