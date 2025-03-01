“They’re very tricky” - Danny Kingad expects a chess match between Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Danny Kingad provided his analysis of the upcoming world title fight between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

In September 2024, Demetrious Johnson officially announced his retirement from MMA and vacated the ONE flyweight world title.

The future of the division has since been determined, with Moraes and Wakamatsu earning the opportunity to battle for the vacant throne.

Moraes vs. Wakamatsu 2 will take place on March 23 at ONE 172.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, flyweight contender Danny Kingad, who's coming off consecutive losses against Moraes and Wakamatsu, had this to say about the upcoming vacant world title clash:

"They always have that one skill that they always hide from you during fights. They both have their strengths, and they’re very tricky to fight once you’re inside the cage with them."

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu first fought in March 2022 at ONE X. 'Mikinho' emerged victorious on that night, securing a third-round submission against Wakamatsu to retain his flyweight MMA world title.

The flyweight rematch is one of five world title bouts taking place inside the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172.

The other four are Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification), Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

As for the main event, global combat sports superstars Takeru Segawa and Rodtang will clash in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout.

Reece McLaren keeping a close eye on Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu earned their spot in the upcoming vacant flyweight MMA world title bout.

Meanwhile, one top-ranked contender, Reece McLaren, was left out of the matchup after securing a split-decision win against Jarred Brooks.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, McLaren could be next in line to fight the winner of Moraes vs. Wakamatsu 2.

The entertaining Aussie hasn't fought Moraes in ONE. On the contrary, McLaren holds a unanimous decision loss against Wakamatsu from April 2021.

McLaren holds a promotional MMA record of 11-6, including seven wins inside the distance.

Watch Moraes' submission win against Wakamatsu in March 2022 below:

