"They’re trying to trick me" - Kelvin Gastelum has issues with "lame" new Instagram content policy

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has taken to Twitter to complain about Instagram's latest update that sees certain accounts have access to locking content behind a paid subscription service.

The No.11-ranked middleweight posted his frustration with Instagram's newest service. The 31-year-old Mexican-American explained that he doesn't like seeing some of his followers' posts even when they're free and is convinced the platform is trying to trick him into paying money:

"Confused as to why #Instagram is offering to people the option to pay to subscribe for “exclusive” content. There are people I follow I don’t even like their regular content. And now they’re trying to trick me into making me pay to see the same lame cr*p they put out everyday?"

Instagram follows the same model that many major streaming services such as Twitch and YouTube offer. Fans will be given the option to pay extra for 'exclusive' content, which fighters such as Sean O'Malley utilize as a way to generate additional revenue.

Kelvin Gastelum is set to end his hiatus from the octagon in January 2023 when he faces Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 217. The former interim title challenger last appeared in the octagon back in August 2021 in a loss to Jared Cannonier.

Kelvin Gastelum revisits interim middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya

At UFC 236, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya were vying for their first taste of middleweight gold.

Gastelum headed into the bout off back-to-back wins, which included a KO over former champion Michael Bisping and a split-decision victory against Ronaldo Souza. Meanwhile, 'The Last Stylebender' was undefeated and had just bested his hero Anderson Silva.

The pair headed into the fifth round after splitting the previous four rounds on all three judges' scorecards. Adesanya then stepped up the quality when it mattered to take the decisive fifth round and have his hand raised via unanimous decision.

The bout was awarded 2019's Fight of the Year and, to this day, Kevlin Gasteulm is the only fighter to have taken Adesanya to deep waters in the middleweight division.

During an interview with 'The Schmo', Gastelum had nothing but praise for Adesanya and his success since the pair fought, believing the New Zealander has only improved:

"He's a great fighter. He's proved himself every step of the way... And I think he's gotten better."

Catch Kelvin Gastelum's full interview here:

