"They’re in the woods" - Fans react to striking resemblance between Alex Pereira and Jon Bernthal's character from 'The Walking Dead'

A Reddit post comparing UFC fighter Alex Pereira to The Walking Dead's Shane Walsh, played by Jon Bernthal, recently went viral. Fans have since reacted to the post, noting the striking resemblance between 'Poatan' and Shane Walsh.

The Walking Dead's Shane Walsh played by Jon Bernthal, UFC Fighter Alex Pereira (Image Courtesy - AmbassadorFright on Reddit)

The post turned out to be comedy gold, as fans posted some rather hilarious reactions.

User Squidwardbigboss said:

"They're in the woods"

Blackbeltwithhands added:

"Since race was brought up, I got a hard time believing Alex doesn't have some afro background, I know he said he was pure indigenous but I kinda have a hard time to believe it"

dadswillsue postulated:

"Who would win in a fight? Rick Grimes or Alex Pereira"

RandomTask100 referenced a popular meme of Alex Pereira, stating:

"I saw Shane smile once, though."

ShadowRealmDweller89 added:

"I always thought Alex with hair looks like John Bernthal from the Netflix Punisher"

Another user, Rainstormsky referenced a popular The Walking Dead dialogue, stating:

"I'm a better man than you, Rick. Pereira's the Shane we didn't know we needed, yet we deserved. Can't wait for the fight promo where Izzy has a hallucination of Pereira, sporting a beard, walking towards him through a thick fog."

Fans react to the post

Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, is likely to be next in line for the vacant light heavyweight belt

At UFC 291, 'Poatan' showed that a move up to 205 lbs was indeed the right decision for him. In a hard-fought 3 round decision win over former champion Jan Blachowicz, Pereira showed new aspects to his game.

His improved grappling shut down Blachowicz's attacks on the ground, despite a few close calls. Ultimately, Pereira dished out enough damage on the feet to secure the split decision victory.

In his post-fight interview, 'Poatan' made it clear that he would like to fight for the light heavyweight strap, and that he was open to fighting anyone for the vacant belt.

Since then, former champion, Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt due to injury, said that he would like to face Pereira as well. Many believe that Prochazka will get a shot upon his return from injury and as things stand, it looks like he will face Alex Pereira.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Imagine if Pereira fought all three of these UFC stars in the span of a year pic.twitter.com/5BZ6lP22lb Jiri Prochazka has stated that he wants to fight Alex Pereira for the vacant LHW title.Imagine if Pereira fought all three of these UFC stars in the span of a year