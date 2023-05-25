WATCH: Tyson Fury asks Alex Pereira to smile while posing for a selfie

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury recently visited Australia, coinciding with Joseph Parker's match in Melbourne. During his time down under, Fury encountered several prominent figures from the world of mixed martial arts, including Tai Tuivasa and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Among these notable encounters, his meeting with striking sensation Alex Pereira piqued particular interest. A recent video from Reddit has provided a fascinating glimpse into the interaction between the two prominent athletes.

The footage captures the moment when Fury requests Pereira to smile while posing for a selfie. However, Tyson Fury remained oblivious to the fact that 'Poatan' is widely recognized for his trademark deadpan serious face. Despite Fury's request, Pereira stays true to his characteristic expression.

Check out Fury's interaction with Pereira below:

Recent reports suggest that Tyson Fury is set to lock horns with Demsey McKean in an upcoming clash later this year. Ever since his victorious knockout against Derek Chisora in December, 'The Gypsy King' has been actively seeking a formidable opponent.

Initially, discussions were underway for a potential heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk. However, recent developments indicate that the fight is currently off the table due to unresolved financial negotiations. In the midst of these developments, Fury has tantalized fans by hinting at the possibility of stepping into the ring in Australia this summer against McKean.

Tyson Fury proposes terms for a prospective superfight with Jon Jones

A highly captivating topic of discussion has emerged, as the possibility of a showdown between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones has taken center stage. The origins of this speculation trace back to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan confidently stating that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion would effortlessly defeat 'The Gypsy King' in a fight.

Fury took exception to Rogan's assertion and promptly responded. Surprisingly, Jones issued a challenge, which even received attention from UFC president Dana White. In the latest development, Fury has finally replied, setting forth his terms for a potential clash.

Disappointingly for many fans, the British boxer has clarified that the hypothetical bout with Jones will not take place under MMA or kickboxing rules. Instead, Fury has expressed his willingness to face 'Bones' only if the contest adheres strictly to the rules of boxing.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury continuing to exchange words with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Instagram today: “It’s got to be under boxing rules. I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.” Tyson Fury continuing to exchange words with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Instagram today: “It’s got to be under boxing rules. I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.” https://t.co/W51Ru4XOk4

