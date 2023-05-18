The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones exudes unwavering confidence as he expresses his belief that he defeat boxing legend Tyson Fury if they were to meet in the realm of MMA. Despite the hypothetical scenario, Jones radiates self-assurance in his ability to hold his own against 'The Gypsy King' inside the cage.

Tyson Fury recently unleashed his frustration towards UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who took the side of UFC Hall-of-Famer Jon Jones over him. Rogan boldly asserted that Jones would have the upper hand and could potentially defeat Fury if they were hypothetically locked in a room and forced to fight. According to Rogan, Fury's chances would be limited to his boxing skills alone, whereas Jones' expertise in various martial arts would tip the scales in his favor.

In response, Fury took to social media with an impassioned video rant, proclaiming himself unbeatable in a one-on-one scenario against any man in the world:

In response to Tyson Fury's passionate rant, Jon Jones issues a direct challenge to the boxing champion in an attempt to address the questions raised by Fury. Jones acknowledges that Fury is currently unmatched in the boxing ring, acknowledging his dominance in that realm.

However, Jones cautions Fury against confusing his success in boxing with what would happen if he were to enter the MMA cage. 'Bones' boldly asserts that if Fury is truly curious and wants to put his lingering doubts to rest, he should reach out to UFC President Dana White, and Jon Jones himself is ready to assist in providing the answers.

The UFC superstar remarked on Twitter:

"Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out."

BONY @JonnyBones Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jon Jones blasts Francis Ngannou for claiming to be "the baddest man on the planet"

Francis Ngannou's groundbreaking partnership with the PFL has generated significant buzz, as it allows him the unique opportunity to explore his boxing aspirations alongside his MMA career. However, Jon Jones remains unimpressed by Ngannou's recent claims about his dominance in the MMA world.

Jones took a direct jab at Ngannou, pointing out that the former UFC champion had not referred to himself as the "baddest" until finding a secure position within a new organization:

"You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before."

BONY @JonnyBones Connor Peña @AJenkinsBrother @JonnyBones He’s sure doing a lot of talking now that the two of you can’t fight @JonnyBones He’s sure doing a lot of talking now that the two of you can’t fight You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before. twitter.com/ajenkinsbrothe… You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before. twitter.com/ajenkinsbrothe…

Poll : 0 votes