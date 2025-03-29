“They really hurt” - Masaaki Noiri admits Tawanchai’s stinging kicks left a pain he never felt before

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan was sure that in the brief moment he shared the ring Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai, that he'd been through one of the toughest tests of his career.

Noiri shocked the world with his third-round technical knockout victory over the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Noiri talked about how difficult it was to fight Tawanchai, especially dealing with the Thai's vaunted kicks.

The Team Vasileus product said:

"For me, the inside low kicks hurt more than the middle kicks. They really hurt, yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever felt that pain from getting hit with a low kick, but I didn’t even feel it during the heat of the match. But right now, it hurts. Especially the inside low kicks. He kicks with all his might, so it was the first time I’ve ever felt that way."

Nevertheless, Noiri put on a spectacular performance, defeating Tawanchai despite many giving him no shot to beat the Thai superstar.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri came fully prepared for Tawanchai at ONE 172: "That left hook was all part of the plan"

Masaaki Noiri hurt Tawanchai PK Saenchai along the ropes with a flush left hook at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend, setting up a series of powerful haymakers that had the Thai star reeling.

Noiri says this was in no part due to luck in any way, he told My Navi News:

"I prepared different styles or tactics for this fight, but the display that I brought on the fight, that wasn’t one of them. But how can I put it? It was an inspiration while we were fighting, but that left hook was all part of the plan."

