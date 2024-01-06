"They really wanna kill that boy huh?" - Fans react as UFC announces upcoming matchup for highly-rated prospect Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. is all set for his next assignment. The fast-rising 19-year-old UFC phenom has been booked against 'The Ultimate Fighter 29' winner Ricky Turcios for a bantamweight fight at UFC Mexico City at the Arena CDMX on Feb. 24.

'El Nino Problema' became the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC at 17 and impressed fans by submitting Jay Perrin in the first round on his promotional debut at UFC 282 in December 2022.

After his much-hyped debut, Rosas Jr. was outpointed by Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 last April before bouncing back with a first-round knockout over Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC this past September.

After @MMAUNCENSORED1 posted news of Rosas Jr.'s upcoming bout against Turcios on Instagram, many fans shared their mixed reactions in the post's comments section. While some backed Rosas Jr. to win, others predicted the 30-year-old TUF alum to dominate the youngster.

One fan backed Turcios to defeat Rosas Jr. dominantly and wrote:

"They really want to kill that boy, huh?

Another fan backed 'El Nino Problema' to win and stated:

"Have a feeling Rosas [Jr.] will show why he was so hyped in the first place."

Check out some more reactions below:

Raul Rosas Jr. opens up on Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera bantamweight title fight at UFC 299

Raul Rosas Jr. recently shared his two cents on the highly anticipated Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera bantamweight championship contest at UFC 299. The event will take place in March at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

This will be O'Malley and Vera's second meeting inside the cage. They previously fought at UFC 252 in August 2020. In their first fight, Vera secured a shocking first-round knockout over 'Sugar' and remains the only fighter to hand the 29-year-old Montana native a loss.

It's worth noting that 'Chito' hit one of O'Malley's nerves with a high calf kick early on, taking away his balancing ability and mobility during their fight. While many believe O'Malley's temporary handicap helped Vera win, others refute such claims.

In a recent Spanish interview with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura, Rosas Jr. weighed in on the O'Malley-Vera title fight and predicted the Ecuadorian to emerge victorious once again. He said:

"I think that ‘Chito’ can beat him, but the truth is that the way I saw Sean O’Malley in his last fight... I think he’s more dangerous than when ‘Chito’ fought him the first time. However, I also feel ‘Chito’ broke him a bit, and having that is good. ‘Chito’ knows he broke him once, so entering a second fight that’s going to help him." [H/T MMAJunkie.usatoday.com]

