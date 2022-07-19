"They are not right in the head, some of them" - When Conor McGregor took aim at '40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia' John Cena and other WWE superstars

Conor McGregor once launched a brutal verbal attack on John Cena and other notable WWE superstars of the present era.

'The Notorious' has always been known for his trash-talking persona. Many wonder if his personality is influenced by pro-wrestling to some extent.

However, the Irishman made it clear that he is not playing a gimmick and it's as real as it gets. While he is respectful to vintage WWE stars like Ric Flair, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, the former two-divison UFC champion said, in an interview in 2016, that the new era is boring.

"You know, Ric Flair is a legend. As far as talking about gimmicks, this is the real thing over here. I think these WWE guys think this is, they are not right in the head some of them. I mean the new age are dweebs. Let's be honest here, they're absolute dweebs. But the old school guys are legends, Ric Flair was a legend. McMahons of course, dons."

McGregor further went on to call John Cena a failed Mr. Olympia, referring to the WWE star's physique. He was certainly not a fan of Cena's act as well, who was the face of WWE at that point in time. Here's what he added:

"What's the main guy? John Cena. He's 40. He's 40 years of age. They are walking around in a luminous orange T-Shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there, he's a big fat 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf***er. They are dweebs those guys."

Watch Conor McGregor talk about John Cena in a 2016 interview:

Will Conor McGregor ever join the WWE?

Conor McGregor is a one-of-a-kind personality. He is an entertaining fighter and is just as entertaining on the microphone. He can cut a promo effortlessly without any previous reharsal, a charecteristic that makes him the perfect fit for WWE.

The Irishman is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to be back in action inside the octagon by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023. That said, one can't dismiss the possibility of seeing him in WWE in the near future.

Fans have already seen Ronda Rousey make a successful transition to the wrestling ring. While McGregor might not have such an active stint, he might just make a few appearences on the world's biggest sports entertainment stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far