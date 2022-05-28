"They screwed him" - Fabricio Werdum on Charles Oliveira missing weight, predicts Islam Makhachev fight

Fabricio Werdum believes that Charles Oliveira got "screwed" at the UFC 274 official weigh-ins. After failing to make weight, 'do Bronx' was stripped of the lightweight title. He was ineligible to win the gold in the pay-per-view's main event but still went on to beat Justin Gaethje.

The official weigh-in was marred by controversy after several fighters competing on the card claimed that the scale was malfunctioning. Oliveira and his camp claimed that they confirmed he'd made weight on the official scale the night before the weigh-in took place.

The next morning, however, he weighed 0.5lbs heavier than the championship limit and that cost him the title. Speaking about his fellow Brazilian's misfortune during a recent appearance on PodCast Inteligência Ltda., former UFC heavyweight champion Werdum stated:

"They screwed him over there because he passed the weight by 0.5lbs but actually he had already hit the right weight. I don't know what happened. That's what I always say, the system is not easy. What happened? The guy lost his belt. He won the fight and didn't win the belt and he will have the chance to win the belt again." [Translated by Brazilian MMA Legends]

Fabricio Werdum predicts a submission finish in potential clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

Fabricio Werdum rates Islam Makhachev highly as a well-rounded fighter and thinks he will prove to be a tough test for Charles Oliveira down the line. Having said that, Werdum states that he'll be backing his compatriot to beat the Russian fighter in a potential clash inside the octagon.

According to the 44-year-old, Oliveira will go on to rule the 155lbs division with an iron fist for a long time after recapturing the title. Werdum believes 'do Bronx' will put Makhachev away via submission in a potential title clash:

"Makhachev is a guy who is coming in with everything. He is also very good and has a champion aura too. A guy who's doing well in fights. But I believe, also for being a Brazilian, of course my support is 100% for Charles. He will be the reigning champion for a long time and he will submit Makhachev, he will submit him."

