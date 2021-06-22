"They weren't there to see Izzy" - Stephen Thompson reveals if Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards' stock went up after UFC 263

Stephen Thompson believes Nate Diaz's stock rose after UFC 263. Despite 'The Stockton Slugger' losing his historic five-round fight to Leon Edwards at the pay-per-view, Thompson, much like most of the MMA world, seems to think that Nate Diaz walked out as the biggest winner of the night.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson claimed fans made their presence known at UFC 263 only because of Diaz, who can draw a crowd like no one else.

"You know, I think it was Nate Diaz. Everybody at that fight was there to see Nate Diaz, not anybody else. They weren't there to see Izzy, they were there to see Nate Diaz. I mean, he draws crowds like no other because he's an OG for sure."

Stephen Thompson added that Diaz is special because of his incredible antics. 'Wonderboy' mentioned that the Stockton native is loved for his taunting in between fights and named a few other aspects that make him such an exciting fighter.

The UFC welterweight contender concluded by saying that Diaz walked out with more fans on the night, compared to Edwards, who won the fight.

"He does his taunting, he's hilarious, he flips you off, he slaps you, points at you. Even after he gets beat up in a round, after the fight he's like standing up to do mean mugging. But that's what makes him so exciting but because he had that last little flurry, in the fifth round. Almost knocked him out, almost put him away, I think he won more fans over that than Leon Edwards."

I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all



Top 5 lightweights and welterweights

🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫

you know who you are 😎



👑 Nate Dogg 👑

TheRealChampion pic.twitter.com/Jwte34Dbzk — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 19, 2021

Stephen Thompson also believes Nate Diaz should drop back down to lightweight

Stephen Thompson thinks Nate Diaz is better suited to be a lightweight and should go back down to 155. During the same interview, 'Wonderboy' claimed that Diaz is taller than other lightweight fighters and 155 is the division he should be fighting in.

Thompson himself remains a top contender at 170 and will return to action at UFC 264 in the co-main event of the PPV against Gilbert Burns. The winner of the bout could receive a future title shot after Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh