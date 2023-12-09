"They've been keeping him away from O'Malley" - Urijah Faber names UFC Vegas 83 fighter as a "terrible matchup" for Sean O'Malley

MMA legend Urijah Faber believes Song Yadong is a terrible matchup for reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

Faber coaches Song Yadong, who is set to headline this weekend's card at the Apex, and the former WEC featherweight champion believes that his pupil will eventually capture 135-pound gold from 'Sugar'. During a recent interview with The Schmo, the 44-year-old gave his take on how the 'Kung Fu Kid' matches up against O'Malley:

"We've got O'Malley and 'Chito'. He [Song Yadong] obviously has a win over 'Chito' already, and O'Malley, they've been keeping him away from O'Malley, for good reason."

Faber added:

"O'Malley is a big star, and I think Song is a terrible matchup for him. We get this fight out of the way, maybe one more, and we're looking for that belt."

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March next year. While 'Chito' already holds a win against 'Sugar', Faber believes that the American will get the job done this time around.

The former fighter even voiced a sentiment similar to O'Malley's, claiming that Vera's 2020 win against him was more of a fluke, owing to the rare peroneal nerve-footdrop injury that occurred on the night.

Song Yadong is 4-1 in his last five and is scheduled to take on Chris Gutierrez at UFC Vegas 83. The Chinese national is currently a -380 favorite for the fight against Gutierrez, who is a +300 underdog.

Song Yadong wants Marlon Vera to win against Sean O'Malley

Song Yadong has enjoyed a stellar run in the UFC lately, and a few more wins might finally land him a title shot. However, Yadong hopes to fast-track his way to a title fight if Marlon Vera wins the title at UFC 299.

The Chinese bantamweight already holds a win over Vera. When the duo locked horns at UFC on ESPN 8 back in 2020, the 'Kung Fu Kid' came away with a unanimous decision win. As such, Yadong believes that if 'Chito' trumps Sean O'Malley next year, it will catapult him into the title discussion.

However, during the UFC Vegas 83 media day, the 26-year-old hinted that O'Malley might have the upper hand against Vera:

"I hope 'Chito' wins the fight and has a rematch with me, but Sean definitely has the advantage [in] striking. I think this fight definitely will be [a] stand-up fight."

