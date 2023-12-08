How much do UFC Vegas 83 tickets cost? Price for watching the Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez fight live

The UFC Vegas 83 event is set to be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. The event's co-headlining matchup will see Anthony Smith face Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight bout.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in early 2020, the UFC put forth multiple events at its Apex facility.

In the ensuing years, the UFC and other promotions adjusted to the pandemic-related effects on organizing sports events worldwide. The UFC gradually resumed organizing multiple events in different parts of the US and other countries too.

UFC CEO Dana White, for his part, has consistently highlighted that the UFC holds the distinction of being the first major promotion across the sporting industry to resume hosting big crowds after the pandemic gripped the world in 2020.

On that note, many fans argue that the UFC doesn't need to have events at the Apex anymore, particularly since the Apex can't host massive crowds compared to other notable arenas.

Nevertheless, it's believed that the Las Vegas-based promotion saves significant overhead costs and finds organizing events in Vegas considerably easy, which is why it'll continue having some of its events at the Apex.

The next UFC event that'll transpire at the Apex is the UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez (UFC Vegas 83) event, which will be held this Saturday (December 9, 2023).

As reported by FanSidedMMA via the UFC VIP website, the UFC Vegas 83 tickets cost around $1,350 per person. One ought to note that the UFC Vegas 83 ticket price could be higher than that for top-tier seats, as $1,350 is the starting price for the event's tickets.

Furthermore, the next two UFC Apex fight cards' starting price for individual tickets is $2,350 for UFC Vegas 84 (UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2) on January 13, 2024. Meanwhile, the ticket price is $1,750 for UFC Vegas 85 (UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov) on February 3, 2024.

As of this writing, the aforementioned price for UFC Vegas 84 has seemingly been updated to $3,000.

UFC Vegas 83 tickets price: UFC promises value for money at the Apex events

Certain sections of the MMA community have time and again criticized the UFC in regard to the high ticket prices for its events held at the Apex. However, the MMA promotion has consistently alluded to the value for money that fans get for purchasing tickets to Apex events.

As per the UFC VIP website, fans buying tickets to Apex events watch the event "with an ultra-exclusive group of guests," closely experiencing fighter walkouts and in-fight action.

There's also a red carpet entry to the Apex, walking down a private hallway, and having premium seating. Moreover, fans buying tickets to UFC Apex events get a private hospitality lounge (with a buffet and an open bar), in-seat beverage service, and photo ops inside the octagon.