“They've been talking a bit of sh*t” - UFC Hall of Famer suggests massive implications for potential Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page fight

A UFC Hall of Famer recently considered the welterweight title picture and proposed a potential Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page fight with massive implications.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping uploaded a video and recapped what transpired this past Saturday at UFC 299. He shared his thoughts on what could be next for 'MVP' following his unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland. He said a bout against Garry should be strongly considered for a title eliminator:

"I think you leapfrog Michael Page right up to a number-six fight with Ian Machado Garry. Why? Well, they've been talking a bit of sh*t. Ian Garry's been talking sh*t, he's been kind of dismissing the threat of Michael Page. Michael Page said, 'Listen, I'd do the same thing.'... And the winner of that fight potentially then would get to fight Leon Edwards in a stadium in the UK."

A potential Garry vs. 'MVP' bout would be massive if it were to take place in the UK, especially if there was the added incentive of the winner challenging Edwards for the welterweight championship in a stadium. It will be interesting to see whether the UFC matchmakers agree with Bisping's suggestion as 'The Future' has already called out Colby Covington.

Ian Garry opens up about potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry opened up about a potential bout against Khamzat Chimaev.

The Irishman detailed how he would fare against 'Borz' and noted that he would be confident in his chances. He brought up that there are areas in Chimaev's game he could exploit and mentioned his cardio and striking would be the difference maker should the two unbeaten fighters share the octagon in the future. He said:

"What's he [Khamzat Chimaev] gonna do? Take me down, great. Bring it on, let's do go ... I'm bigger than he is. I'm 6'3", I'm longer, I'm taller, I'm faster, I'm more vicious on the feet than he is. Great, he's amazing wrestling. He gets tired, though. He gets tired pretty quick. I don't."

