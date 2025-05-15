“They want to come and challenge themselves” - Jonathan Di Bella excited to face influx of top talent in ONE

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella welcomes the arrival of new faces from other leagues in ONE Championship. He is looking forward to facing off with them and testing their skill level.

Ad

He shared his thoughts on it in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin for ONE Championship, citing in particular those coming from organizations like K-1 and Rise.

The Canadian-Italian champion said:

"I’m excited that there’s constantly new strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai fighters fighting there. I also see a lot of Japanese superstars coming from other leagues, like from K-1 and Rise, they want to come and challenge themselves in ONE."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

ONE Championship in the last couple of years has seen its roster of athletes grow with the arrival of new talents, including from Japan. They have steadily carved a successful path in the promotion, giving longtime campaigners solid competition.

Jonathan Di Bella says he has special affinity for Japanese martial arts scene

Adding to Jonathan Di Bella's excitement of seeing new talents enter ONE Championship, especially those from Japan, is the special affinity he has for the martial arts scene in the "Land of the Rising Sun."

Ad

The 28-year-old Team Di Bella kickboxing spoke about it after he was featured in the promotion's latest event in Japan back in March. He cited how the place is very significant to him as a fighter as it is where the first martial art he learned came from and that he has utmost respect for the fighters and fans there.

Di Bella said:

"I just first want to say thank you Chatri [Sityodtoing], ONE Championship for having me on a big event in Japan. Kyokushin Karate was my first martial art, and it's from Japan, and it's an honor to be fighting here a legend like Sam-A in front of a beautiful crowd. Thank you."

Ad

ONE 172 in Japan was the venue of Jonathan Di Bella's last match, where he claimed the interim strawweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision victory over Thai legend and former divisional king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.