“They want me to fight in Africa” - UFC veteran Mike Perry’s side-splitting digression leaves Joe Rogan and fans in stitches

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, former UFC fighter and Bareknuckle FC standout Mike Perry took a humorous detour that left both Joe Rogan and fans in fits of laughter.

While discussing his potential struggles against powerful fighters, 'Platinum' amusingly diverted the conversation to address the ongoing joke circulating on social media about fans wanting him to fight in Africa:

"People wanna see me fu*king fight in Africa. Because they say I'm from... that's what they say all over the internet, that's the joke that goes around."

Check out Perry's comments below:

Perry: People want to see me fight in Africa.

Although this unexpected tangent was unrelated to the UFC commentator's initial question. Perry's spontaneous and one-of-a-kind personality had both Rogan and the social media users in giggles.

Twitter user @kay0ne_ remarked:

"They don't call him the nigerian nightmer for no reason."

Another user @noname88noname1 suspects the BKFC star was under substance influence:

"Lol I don’t know if he was high or starstruck but he was always two steps behind in the conversation— great episode."

@ElCristero33 poked fun at Joe Rogan:

"Rogan always uncomfortable around black folks."

@aaron_lassiter reacted:

"Well yeah, they've got a combined IQ of 6."

Another user @cerwinliveYT commented:

"Asked and answered ✅"

Check out some more reactions below:

Joe Rogan makes a shocking prediction regarding Conor McGregor's future in bare-knuckle boxing

Joe Rogan recently expressed his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor venturing into bare-knuckle boxing, offering a bold prediction if the Irishman were to partake in such a fight.

The former UFC two-division champ stunned fans with an extempore in the bare-knuckle boxing ring in April when he accepted a face-off offer from Mike Perry at BKFC 41. In fact, McGregor playfully hinted at the idea of facing Perry in a bare-knuckle bout and even adopted the nickname 'Slicey Bare Paw' for himself.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.

During a recent installment of the JRE MMA Show featuring Mike Perry, Rogan delved into the incident involving 'Platinum' and shared his thoughts on the potential spectacle that would unfold if Conor McGregor decided to enter the realm of bare-knuckle boxing:

"If somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, do you know how big that would be? Mike, you versus him... That would be wild in bare-knuckle... If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least."

Check out Rogan's comments below (from 1:40 onwards):

