“He was so tough” - Ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry discusses death of friend in sparring accident with Joe Rogan

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. During the conversation, Perry opened up about the tragic loss of his friend, Orange County Deputy Michael Milmerstadt.

Michael Milmerstadt was struck with agonizing headaches during a sparring session in March. The origin of this excruciating pain was later revealed to be a severe brain injury, rendering him reliant on life support from that moment forward. Tragically, his condition took a turn for the worse, prompting his grieving family to make the heart-wrenching decision to bid their final farewells.

William Makis MD @MakisMD



after suffering a brain injury during training session at gym which started out as severe headache after his workout



More in my new article...



#DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg Orange County, FL - 31 year old Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt died suddenly on March 26, 2023after suffering a brain injury during training session at gym which started out as severe headache after his workoutMore in my new article... Orange County, FL - 31 year old Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt died suddenly on March 26, 2023 after suffering a brain injury during training session at gym which started out as severe headache after his workoutMore in my new article...#DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg https://t.co/WCLCxNqlHW

Yet in the midst of this profound sorrow, Milmerstadt's loved ones found solace in honoring the Deputy by fulfilling his last wish of organ donation. Mike Perry, a dear friend of Milmerstadt, paid his tributes by writing an eulogy on Twitter:

"Mike loved his family, loved his work and his colleagues, and loved Mixed Martial Arts. His dedication to all of those things made him a great husband, father, deputy and fighter."

Check out the social media post below:

During the JRE episode 'Platinum' reflected on his friend's uncertain death:

"Terrible. And everyone knew him, he was so tough, such a tough guy. It's fu*king even more to fight for though man."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (from 2:55 onwards):

Mike Perry offers to be Jake Paul's backup against Nate Diaz

Mike Perry has recently expressed his interest in being a backup fighter for the highly anticipated boxing match between former UFC star Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

'Platinum' seemed interested in stepping into the ring to face Diaz, should fate intervene and 'The Problem Child' withdraw from the impending battle in the eleventh hour. The boxing bout is scheduled to occur at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, on August 5. It will be the Stockton native's first appearance in combat sports since leaving the UFC in the latter part of the previous year .

Taking to social media, the former UFC welterweight contender stated that he wanted to be the standby fighter:

"I should be the back-up fighter in case @jakepaul doesn't show up to fight @NateDiaz209."

Check out the social media post below:

Poll : 0 votes