"They want to see him get beat"- Vitor Belfort explains why a fight against Jake Paul makes sense

Moments removed from his win over Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort went off on a tirade. Immediately lobbying for his next fight, he called upon Jake Paul to face him inside the ring.

He recently opened up about why he wanted to meet 'The Problem Child' inside the squared circle.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, Vitor Belfort offered fans some insight into his decision to push for a fight against Jake Paul. In a quest for big paydays, Vitor Belfort appears to have grabbed onto the easiest money fight that he could bag. However, the Brazilian has revealed that it was a bit more personal than he initially let on.

"I would like to give him (Jake Paul) a lesson. Jake Paul needs a lesson. And everybody wants to see that. But the question is what we're doing to motivate him. That's why he has $30 million. He doesn't earn that money. But I guess how he has a new platform and these new people that he can attract and buy pay-per-view. They want to see him get beat," said Vitor Belfort.

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Vitor Belfort below:

Vitor Belfort believes he can outperform Jake Paul

In his post-fight interview, Vitor Belfort had some choice words for Jake Paul. In addition to offering 'The Problem Child' a big-money, winner-takes-all fight, Vitor Belfort promised to teach the YouTuber-turned boxer a lesson.

Echoing the same sentiment during his interview with TMZ, Belfort reiterated his intention to put Jake Paul in his place.

"(Jake Paul) knows what's going to happen. And I think it's worth it. For 30 minutes, you get your a** whupped by a legend like myself. This kid's going to have fun," quipped Vitor Belfort.

Jake Paul, however, has expressed different intentions altogether. Looking to fight more mainstream names like Jorge Masvidal and Tommy Fury, Paul may look past a fight against Belfort.

But should the fight take place, could Vitor Belfort overcome the challenge presented by the up-and-coming Jake Paul?

Jake Paul has confirmed that Tommy Fury is the opponent he most wants to face next: "I wanna fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury is probably top of that list... This guy comes from a legendary boxing bloodline. He's undefeated. Let's run it up." [@FullSendPodcast] pic.twitter.com/kFAePp3d7W — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 9, 2021

