They white-faced Francis Ngannou - Wildest fan reactions to statue installations for Tyson Fury fight promo

The upcoming boxing clash between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, which is less than two weeks away, has ignited an electrifying surge of anticipation among fans.

The meticulously crafted and exceptionally creative promotional trailer for the bout has captured the collective imagination of the combat sports community, leaving many to speculate that it is but one of a multitude of promotional initiatives scheduled for the boxing spectacle on October 28.

As excitement swells in anticipation of Tyson Fury's return to the squared circle to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, two colossal statues immortalizing these combat sports stars have been ceremoniously erected in the heart of Potters Field Park, London.

It goes without saying that the grandeur of the occasion extends beyond the ring, which is punctuated by the erection of the colossal boxing ring nestled beneath London's iconic Tower Bridge. Within this structure, monumental renditions of Fury and the Francis Ngannou find themselves separated by a flamboyant golden crown, tastefully adorned with the tagline of the fight – "Battle of the Baddest."

While the extravagant installation, masterminded by the creative minds at UNIT 9 production studios has captivated the gaze of combat sports lovers, several fans have also reacted to the installation hilariously. One fan wrote:

"They white-faced Ngannou."

Meanwhile, some other fans hilariously questioned Fury's physique in the installation:

"Why does he have abs?"

"That's the closest he's ever getting to a six-pack."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Reactions via: @tysonfury on Instagram]

Francis Ngannou extended a unique gift to Tyson Fury amidst fight negotiations

Francis Ngannou, during negotiations for the highly-anticipated boxing clash with Tyson Fury, reportedly made an intriguing offer to the boxing heavyweight champion.

The negotiation process saw an unexpected twist when Ngannou extended a unique gesture towards 'The Gypsy King.' As per reports from the Mirror, Ngannou, who had undergone a discreet hair transplant, offered Fury a complimentary hair transplant procedure at the same clinic where he had received treatment. This unexpected offer arose during their cordial interactions as the prospect of a fight between them began to take shape last year:

“Francis quietly had a hair transplant behind the scenes as his team [negotiated] with the Fury camp about the fight. The pair became quite close friends at this time during the early stages of a possible fight last year and Francis cheekily offered Fury the free transplant at the clinic he went to as a sweetener to their deal."