"They will be quiet when the next man drops" - Jamahal Hill wastes no time in calling out next opponent post brutal KO loss at UFC 300

It appears as though Jamahal Hill isn't wasting any time in setting the stage for what he hopes to be his next bout as he called out another top-ranked light heavyweight.

Hill was on the receiving end of a brutal Alex Pereira knockout in the main event of UFC 300 this past Saturday and is looking to bounce back in hopes of getting another title opportunity. The former light heavyweight champion recently took to his X account to own up to his loss and issued a challenge to Jiri Prochazka. He wrote:

"I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and came up short at the highest level in the world! I answered the call twice on short notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for! On to the next @jiri_bjp [Jiri Prochazka] least final make it happen!"

'Sweet Dreams' then followed up by directing a message to his fans and mentioning that he would silence his haters by taking out Prochazka. He wrote:

"To the people that support me, I'm good, don't let haters get to you. I'm winning in life so having to eat a loss like a man is what it is! They will be quiet when the next man drops."

It will be interesting to see what the UFC matchmakers agree with Hill as Prochazka made a strong case for another title shot with his win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka were linked to a fight last year

Jamahal Hill calling out Jiri Prochazka isn't necessarily a surprise as the former light heavyweight fighters were linked to a title fight last year.

After 'Sweet Dreams' defeated Glover Teixeira to win the vacant title, Prochazka, who had relinquished the title due to injury, was believed to be the first challenger for his title when he was cleared to return. That didn't end up materializing as Hill was also forced to relinquish his title after tearing his Achilles.

In light of the injury, the promotion booked Alex Pereira vs. Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295. Pereira won the bout, so Hill ended up fighting him for the title instead of 'BJP'.

