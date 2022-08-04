Thiago Santos challenges Jamahal Hill to strike with him and "see who is going to stay standing"

Thiago Santos returns to action on Saturday night against Jamahal Hill in a battle that will determine whether 'Marreta' can hold onto his position as a light heavyweight contender. The tough Brazilian knockout artist has struggled lately, going 1-3 since losing a title fight against Jon Jones in 2019.

However, Santos believes he's still got the KO power needed to out-slug Hill.During the media day press conference for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill, Santos said:

"I'm happy to be here, to fight against a tough opponent. Young guy, young prospect, one more. Let's see. I watched him fight, especially the last one. I thought before we were gonna meet each other in there. It's now. It's time. Amazing. Amazing. He's a tough opponent, aggressive, he has some KOs. But I have most KOs in this division in the UFC, so let's see what's going to happen. Let's punch each other, let's kick each other, let's see who is going to stay standing."

Watch Thiago Santos discuss his fight against Jamahal Hill below:

Thiago Santos has eleven knockouts since arriving in the UFC nine years ago. That would beat Chuck Liddell's record for most KOs in the light heavyweight division, but eight of Santos' knockouts took place at middleweight. That still ties him for most knockouts at middleweight alongside Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall, not bad company at all.

Jamahal Hill is already making his mark in the light heavyweight division. 'Sweet Dreams' earned his UFC contract after landing a devastating knockout on Dana White's Contender Series, and has since knocked out four of his six opponents. Both of his last two fights were first-round finishes, proving he's a dangerous fighter to watch.

Thiago Santos promises this fight will be different from his last loss

When looking at Thiago Santos' career, it's hard not to notice the success he had prior to fighting Jon Jones in 2019, and the difficulties he's had since.

That may have to do with age: Santos is now 38 years old. It may have to do with injuries: he required surgery on both knees following the Jones fight. Or maybe it's just the result of fighting top-tier opponents who are less likely to engage in a striking battle.

During the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill media day event, Santos promised a different result, saying:

"I did an amazing camp. I feel like the best camp ever before my fight against Jones, so I feel 100% ready for this fight. I'm going to use my experience. We both are KO guys, but some fights, I saw the same things. Guys agress me but I don't know what happens, when they fight against me, they come different, you know? They come different, they try to take me down, they fight like strategy fight. So ... I cannot say about himself. I can say about myself. I promise, I go forward. I go to knock him out, and this fight gonna be different from my last fight."

Thiago Santos' last fight was a dull decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev that saw both men largely refuse to fight at all. While Ankalaev edged enough rounds to win the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 on the judges' scorecards, Santos almost finished the fight late in the second round after knocking Ankalaev down with strikes. So he still has power in his hands that Jamahal Hill will have to be careful of.

