Thiago Santos claims Jon Jones was a slower hitter than Johnny Walker 

Thiago Santos recently defeated Johnny Walker in the main event at UFC Vegas 38. The fight was touted as a barnburner, but Santos barely managed to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Thiago Santos is back in the win column after a three-fight skid that started against Jon Jones at UFC 239. 'Marreta' has now claimed that Johnny Walker packs more speed in his shots than Jones. According to Santos, Walker's speed took him by surprise, considering how big the fellow Brazilian is. Santos said in the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 38:

"Like I told you, I'm surprised how fast is he, you know. He [Johnny Walker] is big. I fought against Jon (Jones). Jon is big too but he a little bit slow than him. He is big but he is fast and explosive you know. Make him so sharp, you know. I did everything I trained for and yeah, everything good."

Here's a clip of Thiago Santos at the post-fight press conference:

Thiago Santos believes he defeated Jon Jones

Despite being a massive underdog, Thiago Santos almost dethroned Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 239. 'Maretta' went toe-to-toe against Jones after suffering four injuries in his fight against the light heavyweight champion. Jones won the first split decision of his career.

Thiago Santos later went on to claim that he had won the bout against Jon Jones. According to Santos, the decision swayed towards 'Bones' due to his champion status. Santos told ESPN in an interview dating back to 2019:

“It’s difficult for me to watch. That’s why it took me so long to watch it. If I was a judge, I would have given that fight to Thiago Santos. I think I won Rounds 1, 2 and 5. I think the fact Jones was the champion weighed on the judges’ decision. I think the challenger has to do more to take the belt from the champion. There has to be a rematch. As soon as I am 100%, we have to get back in there and find out a real winner.

