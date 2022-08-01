"The homework has been done" - Thiago Santos posts preparation photos ahead of clash against Jamahal Hill next weekend

Thiago Santos is ready to turn things around at UFC Vegas 59 against Jamahal Hill. The former title challenger has lost three out of his last four fights after blowing out his left knee against Jon Jones. 'Marreta' is less than a week out from his main event and looks in peak condition.

At 38 years old, Santos is still training with American Top Team. 'Marreta' has only fought elite competition recently, and Hill is a surging contender in the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian went on Twitter to post pictures of his final preparations with the caption:

"A trabalho de casa foi feito! . #TeamMarreta The homework has been done!"

Check out Thiago Santos' twitter post below:

Despite his recent struggles, Santos has the power to shut anybody's lights off. With that said, Hill has won his last two fights by first-round KO and looks to do the same at UFC Vegas 59. 'Marreta' is in a situation where he needs to prove that he can 'hang' with the elites of the division or risk being cut from the UFC.

Jamahal Hill is currently the betting favorite against Thiago Santos

Santos is at a crossroads in his career, and the betting odds are stacked against him. His number of losses isn't the issue because all of his opponents have been cream of the crop, but his lack of aggression and explosiveness is concerning, especially considering his fighting style that relies on power and aggression.

Meanwhile, Hill was humbled against Paul Craig and has bounced back with two first-round KOs. 'Sweet Dreams' is currently a -260 betting favorite, with Santos as the +240 underdog, according to FightOdds.

The UFC Vegas 59 main event is a massive opportunity for Hill. He is the No.10- ranked UFC light heavyweight, while Santos is the No.6- ranked contender. With a win, 'Sweet Dreams' could jump into the top 5 now that Anthony Smith has lost to Magomed Ankalaev.

Hill has a promising future, but Santos is always a dangerous opponent. Jamahal Hill can't get too comfortable because the Brazilian possesses massive knockout power. If 'Marreta' loses on August 6, he could be close to retiring and moving on to the next phase of his career.

