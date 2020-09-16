October 3rd was to be the date that Thiago Santos was to return the UFC octagon. Sadly now that return will be pushed back as Thiago Santos has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The news was broken on social media by GloboEsporte journalist Marcelo Barone after a report from Combate came in:

Thiago Marreta está fora da luta contra Glover Teixeira, marcada para o UFC do dia 3 de outubro, em Las Vegas (EUA). O carioca, que pisaria no octógono pela primeira vez no ano, testou positivo para Covid-19. #feedMMA — Marcelo Barone (@marbarone) September 15, 2020

"Marreta" last fought on July 6th of last year, where many feel he beat then champion Jon Jones. In that fight, Thiago Santos suffered significant injuries to both knees and he has been rehabbing seriously to make this comeback.

The fight versus Glover Teixeira was looked at as a possible number one contender fight for whoever becomes the new 205 champion between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

The duo were to originally fight on September 12th, but it was Glover that tested positive, pushing the fight back to October. Thiago Santos, since moving up from middleweight, had a four-fight win streak going when he lost to Jon has. Teixeira, on the other hand, is on a four-fight win streak, and has looked really good lately.

As of right now it's not known if the card, main evented by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, will get a new co main event, or a new opponent for the 40-year-old Connecticut native.

I really needed some Thiago Santos in my life. I’m sad. pic.twitter.com/mquLcjHFTp — Wordsmith Wench (@wordsmithwench) September 15, 2020

If the organization wants to still have Glover on it, there is one fighter available, and is worthy of a push right now. It's Jiri Prochazka. The 27-year-old Czech is 27-3-1 and has an 11-fight win streak going dating back to his days in RIZIN. 26 of those wins are finishes and 23 are in the opening round. So if there's a name that can upset the apple cart it would be the 6th ranked light heavyweight.

As far as Thiago Santos goes though, he's wanted to trade leather with Glover.