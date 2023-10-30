"Thiiisss ni**a" - Israel Adesanya posts video of Dricus Du Plessis cheering aggressively with Novak Djokovic, Jason Momoa, and Taika Watiti watching

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not on the best terms with No.2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis, with the two having clashed verbally multiple times earlier.

Adesanya recently posted a video of Du Plessis on X at a Rugby World Cup game with the accompanying caption that seemed to ridicule the latter's exuberant celebrations with a friend around high-profile celebrities and athletes.

'The Last Stylebender' wrote:

"Lol thiiiissss ni**a"

The video shows Du Plessis beating his chest, high-fiving, and embracing his friend, who is wearing matching t-shirts in support of the South African national rugby union team and jumping up in raucous celebration. The clip also zooms in on tennis icon Novak Djokovic staring with an amused look.

Also present in the stands in Dricus Du Plessis' vicinity are Hollywood star Jason Momoa and filmmaker Taika Watiti. Du Plessis is seen offering the A-list actors some beer, and while Aquaman-lead Jason Momoa accepted a glass, Taika Watiti graciously declined with a thumbs up.

Adesanya also added a message to his New Zealand compatriot, Taika Watiti.

"I'll handle him later Tai"

The Rugby World Cup grand finale saw Adesanya and Du Plessis' countries clash as Pool A and Pool B runners-up, New Zealand and South Africa met at the final stage. South Africa edged out New Zealand 12-11 in a tight game at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Check out Israel Adesanya's post on X below:

Israel Adesanya shares a laugh on a dark joke with Oscar Willis

Israel Adesanya ran into the content manager at Conor McGregor's The Mac Life, Oscar Willis, in Abu Dhabi on their way back from the blockbuster showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The two were recording a birthday message for performer and mentalist Kevin Hamdan when Willis cracked a dark joke that sent both into a laughing fit.

Israel Adesanya and Oscar Willis' conversation went:

"Yo, happy birthday, Kevin Hamdan. Happy birthday. This guy is a mentalist from Toronto, we might see you in Toronto, Kevin. Bro this guy, he goes on the street right? I got show you his page. He’ll go on the street and he’ll guess the name of your first kiss. Like legit."

"He’ll know my uncle’s name?"

"Hahaha! [both erupt laughing] That’s funny. Okay, I’mma stop it with that."

Check out the clip of the two below on Instagram: