Things to know about MMA fighter Seo Ji Yeon, cousin of BTS' RM

An interview conducted by Sports Donga with a mysterious MMA fighter, Seo Ji Yeon, caught global attention following her admission of her familial relations.

While in conversation with Sports Donga, the South Korean martial artist opened up about the nature of her relationship with BTS' RM.

"BTS’s leader, RM is my cousin. He’s my cousin on my dad’s side, and I always saw him during the holidays. He’s family that I’ve seen ever since I was little, but since he became such a big star, it was hard to approach him first and try to be close."

Why Seo Ji Yeon kept her connection to RM under wraps

Being related to a global sensation often comes with its own set of perils. For starters, the mounting pressure that comes with trying to match their success is often too much for people to deal with.

"I purposely didn’t talk about this in fear of insulting BTS fans, but I’m proud that I have a cousin who is famous all around the world. I’ll work hard to live up to the reputation of RM’s cousin and become a great fighter," she said.

However, The Gym Lab product seems to have done a great job making a name for herself in the combat sports community.

Seo Ji Yeon fighting record

Seo took to professional fighting months after she strapped up the 6oz gloves.

Boasting a record of nine wins, four losses, and zero draws (9-4-0), Seo Ji Yeon has done enough to carve her name in South Korean combat sports folklore. However, as far as she is concerned, she still has a long way to go.

Having recorded 6 victories by stoppages, Ji Yeon is certainly an explosive fighter that one might want to look out for. What's more, four of those six wins have come in the first round, a true testament to her prowess as an explosive fighter.

She recorded her last outing in the ring against Rocel Catalan under the promotional banner of ONE Championship.

Seo Ji Yeon went on to add yet another win to her resume by putting her Filipino contemporary to sleep within the first two minutes of the fight.

Ji Yeon's monikers

While many fighters pick nicknames that can strike fear in the hearts of their opponents, Seo Ji Yeon decided to go down the road less traveled.

'Honey Bee' and 'Magikarp' are some nicknames that she goes by. The former is listed as her official nickname on the ONE Championship roster; however, fans and pundits often refer to the fighter as 'Magikarp'.

