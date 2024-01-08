"Thinking of you man" - Well-wishes pour in after Nathaniel Wood reveals unborn daughter dealing with medical issue

It may be a little while longer until Nathaniel Wood returns to the octagon.

Wood, 30, shared an unfortunate life update with his fans on social media while announcing that his next fight may not come any time soon. In a collaboration Instagram post with his wife, Wood announced that his unborn daughter is suffering from a mild case of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia that could threaten her life before it even begins.

In his post, Wood wrote that 'MMA is the least of [his] worries' due to the 'useless' feeling he gets surrounding the health of his child.

Wood also noted that his wife and unborn child will require a surgical procedure shortly considering the severity of her condition. The English fighter continued to say that his daughter would require 2-3 months in the ICU postpartum.

Lauren Wood, the UFC featherweight's wife, initially announced her pregnancy in Oct. 2023 with the expected due date approaching in May. 2024. The couple recently got married on Aug. 21, 2023.

Overwhelmed by the post, family, friends, and other fans offered their support to the couple. Many offered their prayers and best wishes to the Wood family during their time of need.

Amongst fan reactions in the comments, fighters associated with the former Cage Warriors champion sent their blessings as well. John Gooden, Marc Goddard, Shane Burgos, Chris Duncan, Brad Pickett, and more wished the family well.

Lauren Wood's mother, Wendy Finch, wrote:

"She's a fighter like her daddy. Has the best parents and family. So loved already and cannot wait to meet her"

Other reactions read:

Given Wood's statement in the caption to his most recent post, 'The Prospect' is unlikely to compete again until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Who is Lauren Wood, the wife of UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood?

Just one month after defeating Andre Fili at UFC London, Nathaniel Wood announced that his next appearance in the promotion would be as a married man.

Wood announced his marriage to his longtime partner, Lauren Finch, on Aug. 21, 2023.

Though Wood is extremely active on social media, his personal life is often kept off of his routine posts. There is not a lot of public information available about his wife, who has since changed her name to Lauren Wood.

However, as evidenced by her social media, Lauren Wood is an avid traveler and social media user while remaining supportive and loyal to her fighter husband.