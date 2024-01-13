"Thinks that he is still in Bellator" - Michael 'Venom' Page's hopes of securing all-UK title fight with Leon Edwards met with trolls

Michael 'Venom' Page expressed his willingness to face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the near future, aspiring for the matchup to take place on British soil.

The former Bellator MMA knockout artist is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299 on March 9.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Page conveyed that securing a significant knockout victory over Holland could position him for a potential matchup against 'Rocky':

"I want give a big knockout, a big knockout, and then let’s go for the belt. Hopefully, Leon’s still got the belt. I definitely believe he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium. We can make so much noise and sell out a stadium in the U.K. and bring an untold story to the UFC."

Page's comments failed to resonate with the fans, leading to an array of reactions.

One wrote:

"He thinks that he is still in Bellator."

Another wrote:

"Knockout Holland who’s a professional fill-in fighter? then go for the belt? Lmfao?"

"MVP is not getting through Holland, JDM barely made it and Holland was still handicapped, plus his chin is carved out of Francis Ngannou material"

"Talk is easy. He will break his expecations against any top 10 😂?"

"This guy hasn’t even fight once in the UFC and he wants a title fight ? Wtf is up with this trend ? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️"

Leon Edwards sets sights on defending title at UFC 300

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards made an appearance at a football match in Birmingham, England, between Aston Villa and Burnley last month.

'Rocky' was invited onto the field during halftime to address the fans. In his short interview, he revealed his intention to compete at UFC 300 and subsequently defend his title once more in Birmingham during the summer. Edwards said:

"I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again, then hopefully in the summertime get a show back in Birmingham at Villa Park. I’m in talks with the UFC, so hopefully we can get it done."

Edwards is coming off a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December, marking his second consecutive successful defense of the 170-pound title.