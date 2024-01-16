This action by Dana White hints at a Khabib Nurmagomedov "super fight" but not necessarily at UFC 300, claims Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov might be preparing to return for a "super fight".

There has been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks about Nurmagomedov's potential return to the octagon. While it has since been confirmed by his team that 'The Eagle' will not return, Sonnen has offered a rather interesting theory linked to the Dagestani's potential comeback.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen spoke about how Dana White not confirming Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad could be linked to the potential return of Nurmagomedov, but not necessarily at UFC 300. He said:

"Something for sure is going on at 170 pounds. There is a reason Belal Muhammad has not been confirmed as Leon's [Edwards] next opponent. If Belal, who is clearly the right guy, ends up with that fight, that doesn't change the statement I just made."

He added:

"It just means it didn't come through - that could be a licensing issue with Nevada, that could be the new testing policy...That's where the idea of Khabib would come in. Dana has promised us a super fight."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov's return below (00:44):

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach say about his return?

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez recently brushed off all the speculation surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov's return. Mendez recently spoke about how 'The Eagle' is devoted to spending time with his family and is not eyeing a comeback, saying:

"Regarding the nonsense of Khabib coming back and me and his training, there's been no such thing happening. We're not discussing training [and] we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoting his time to his family. He's not working people's corners and he's not going to ever fight [again]."

Catch Javier Mendez's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport of MMA back in 2020 following his bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since then, 'The Eagle' has been speculated to return a number of times, and none of those rumors have turned out to be true.