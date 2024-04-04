"This is actually wild" - Fans react as Adin Ross surprises a blindfolded Sean O'Malley with a pink lowrider 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Sean O'Malley getting surprised by Kick streamer Adin Ross with a pink lowrider.

During a previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the current bantamweight champion revealed that Ross would wager a large sum of money on him and would purchase a car for him should he prevail. He said:

''Before I fought, Adin the streamer messaged me and he's like, bro, I'm gonna put so much money on you and if you win, I'm gonna buy you a car.''

O'Malley squared off against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299 last month at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, where he successfully retained his bantamweight championship for the first time with a dominant unanimous decision win.

Ross delivered on his promise by surprising O'Malley with his dream car on his recent Kick broadcast.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''This is actually wild''

''He's going to make an entrance in the UFC like Eddie Guerrero used to do in the WWE''

''Gifting another millionaire a car is crazy. I bet one fan DESPERATELY NEEDS it!!!''

During his post-fight interview, 'Sugar' stated that he would be interested in fighting Ilia Topuria next at 145 pounds, but it seems like he has other plans.

Previously on his TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley discussed Merab Dvalishvili, a top bantamweight contender. He acknowledges that he may be perceived as avoiding 'The Machine', but is now eager to fight him. He said:

''Merab's [Dvalishvili] next. Merab is fu**ing next. Your wish is granted. A lot of people said I'm ducking him. I just really am not ducking that little dude. I like the fight for me, there's multiple ways to win, I'm excited about the fight now.''

Sean O'Malley weighs on Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that a Fight Night event is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 22. Khamzat Chimaev will face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the headliner of the Fight Night card.

The winner of the fight will likely get a shot at the UFC middleweight title, which is currently held by Dricus du Plessis.

In a recent episode of his podcast, TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on Whittaker vs. Chimaev fight. He said:

''Khamzat vs. Whittaker is fire. Khamzat's a character, still question mark, still exciting. A lot of people thought he got exposed against Kamaru Usman, short notice like three rounds.''

