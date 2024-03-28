BREAKING: Alexander Volkov to fight a different opponent in Saudi Arabia as UFC 302 matchup reportedly gets switched

Alexander Volkov is set to face a different opponent at UFC 302 in Saudi Arabia.

After a lot of speculation, UFC is finally headed to Saudi Arabia. Promotional frontman Dana White recently took to Instagram and announced that the UFC 302 pay-per-view event is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 22.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

There's been a slight change in the match-up as Volkov is now set to face fellow Russian Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout. He was originally scheduled to face Jailton Almeida at UFC 302 which was at the time set for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The reason behind this change is still unknown.

In his last octagon outing, Volkov (37-10) squared off against fellow heavyweight Tai Tuivasa on Sep. 10, last year. The Russian outclassed Tuivasa by submitting him in four minutes and 37 seconds of the second round. Volkov is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Pavlovich (18-2) faced Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 for the vacant heavyweight belt. Aspinall shocked the world by knocking Pavlovich out in round one to enthrone himself as the UFC interim heavyweight champion.

Per White, Khamzat Chimaev will face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker next. The Whittaker-Chimaev bout will be the main event of UFC 302. The winner of this fight is likely to get a shot at the UFC middleweight title, currently held by Dricus Du Plessis.

White also announced that Kelvin Gastelum will fight Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight match, No. 7 ranked Johnny Walker will face No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout, and rising contender Shara Magomedov will face Ihor Potieria in a middleweight bout.

A look-back on Alexander Volkov's submission win over Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkov made history at UFC 293 by being the third fighter to win by submission with an Ezekiel choke. Volkov faced Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event of UFC 293, held on Sep. 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The heavyweight bout was thrilling, as 'Drago' won via submission in the second round. With the win, Volkov has now entered the exclusive group of fighters in the promotion with an Ezekiel choke victory, along with Remco Pardoel and Aleksei Oleinik.

Expand Tweet

An Ezekiel choke involves placing one arm behind your opponent's head and using another to grab their sleeve and put pressure on the neck or throat. The submission can be performed from any position, be it top, bottom, or standing.