"This is actually wild" - Fans react to MMA promotion's new bonus announcement honoring Max Holloway

A Dutch MMA promotion recently announced a fight bonus named as a tribute to Max Holloway.

Holloway left the combat sports world in disbelief with a last-second knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, claiming the ceremonial 'BMF' title in thrilling fashion.

Even though he was clearly ahead on the scorecards, 'Blessed' pointed to the canvas and invited Gaethje to battle it out at the center of the octagon during the final moments of the fight. The sequence that followed was a relentless barrage of strikes, climaxing in a knockout that saw 'The Highlight' collapse to the canvas with just one second remaining in the fifth and final round.

Amsterdam-based MMA promotion Levels Fight League (LFL) recently introduced a new incentive for its fighters: the 'Max Point Throwdown Bonus', inspired by the iconic octagon gesture of former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

LFL MMA mentioned that fighters could claim the bonus by initiating the exchange with a point to the center of the ring. This bonus, which encourages fighters to go all out, will be in effect starting from Saturday's LFL 12 event at the Media Haven in Amsterdam.

Fans responded to LFL MMA's announcement honoring 'Blessed' with a variety of reactions.

"This is actually wild."

"Woah, Max Holloway is changing the sport for real."

Despite experiencing a setback in his previous endeavor to move to the lightweight division and vie for an interim title at 155 pounds against Dustin Poirier, 'Blessed' has now made a notable return to the lightweight category, potentially positioning himself for another chance at the title.

Daniel Cormier advises fighters to prevent Max Holloway from setting his rhythm

During a recent episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier lauded Max Holloway's display at UFC 300 and emphasized the importance for fellow fighters to remain vigilant when the former featherweight champion finds his momentum:

"Watching Max Holloway in there, it was never more clear that you cannot let him get into his rhythm. Max Holloway, when he gets into his rhythm, he is a handful. We have seen him make guys like 'The Korean Zombie', Brian Ortega, we have seen him make Jose Aldo, and now Justin Gaethje; he made them all seem normal."

He added:

"These are not normal athletes. These are assassins. When he gets to flowing, you can’t stay with him. You’ve got to disrupt his rhythm very early. Even if it’s just kicking at his legs like [Alexander] Volkanovski did in fight No.1 to not allow for him to get going."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (24:12):