Post-UFC 300 rankings update: Max Holloway takes massive leap on P4P list, Kayla Harrison earns impressive 135-pound spot, surprise at strawweight 

Following last weekend's thrilling UFC 300 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion has updated its official fighter rankings. The milestone card featured several blockbuster matchups that delivered the fireworks that were promised to eager fans who looked forward to this card.

In the updated UFC fighter rankings, Max Holloway came away as the biggest winner thanks to his incredible BMF title victory over Justin Gaethje. Holloway secured an incredible last-second knockout toward the end of the final round.

Per the latest updates, the Hawaiian native moved up six places on the pound-for-pound rankings to the No.8 spot. He also debuted on the lightweight list at No.9 but stayed put at No.2 in the featherweight division.

Promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison defeated Holly Holm at UFC 300 and has secured the No.4-ranked contender spot on the women's bantamweight rankings. She's also the No.13-ranked fighter on the women's pound-for-pound list.

Intriguingly, the women's strawweight division saw a surprising change. Tatiana Suarez replaced Yan Xiaonan as the No.1 contender after 'Fury' lost to Zhang Weili in their title fight. Meanwhile, featherweight debutant Aljamain Sterling's win over Calvin Kattar helped him enter the 145-pound ranks at No.8 while his opponent stayed put on the No.9 spot.

Arman Tsarukyan moved up three spots on the 155-pound list after securing a split decision victory over Charles Oliveira and now occupies the No.1 contender spot. Renato Moicano moved up to No.10 after knocking out Jalin Turner.

Jiri Prochazka's knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic propelled him to the No.1 contender spot in the light heavyweight rankings. Former champ Jamahal Hill now occupies the No.3 rank.

Reporter Megan Olivi opens up about her UFC 300 experience

UFC 300 couldn't have gone better for veteran roaming reporter Megan Olivi. She recently took to social media and detailed her experience covering the UFC's milestone event.

Given the importance of the event, it's no surprise that the promotion roped in their broadcasting A-team consisting of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier on the commentary desk while Olivi handled reporting duties.

In a recent post on Instagram, Olivi gushed about how UFC 300 was an "absolute dream" for her and wrote:

"UFC 300 was an absolute dream! The athletes showed up and showed out, I mean WOW. I've watched highlights all night long, lol. I still can't get over it. It was beyond an honor to be a part of this historic broadcast. I don't take my role with the crew for granted, I'm so grateful for every single show. Our team is truly the best in the biz. I am still running on adrenaline, but more thought to come after a nap, lol."

