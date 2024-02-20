"This aged like milk" - Fans react to resurfaced 2021 tweet by Paddy Pimblett trashing Ilia Topuria's "prelims" future in UFC 

It's no secret that no love is lost between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. The two have been feuding for quite a while and rarely miss an opportunity to exchange jibes on social media or in interviews. Given their rivalry, it's no surprise that fans had something to say about Pimblett trashing Topuria's resume back in 2021.

For context, Topuria and Pimblett almost got into an altercation at the fighter hotel before the UFC London card in March 2022. This incident was preceded by extensive trash-talking from both sides, which also led to them getting in each other's faces at UFC 282's pre-fight press conference in December 2022.

Expand Tweet

Last weekend, 'El Matador' defeated Alexander Volkanovski to become the new UFC featherweight champion. During the build-up to his title fight, Topuria made it clear that he genuinely disliked Pimblett and that their beef was personal to him.

Given that Topuria now reigns as a UFC champion, fans recently reacted to an old tweet by Pimblett trashing the Georgian-Spanish fighter's resume and predicting that he would remain a "prelim" fighter. Many took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"This aged like Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement."

Another fan wrote:

"This aged like milk."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mmadailymemes on X

Ilia Topuria explains why the Paddy Pimblett feud is "personal" to him

As mentioned above, Ilia Topuria has made it clear that he's got no love for Paddy Pimblett and their beef goes beyond the realm of professional fighting. The Georgian-Spanish fighter recently explained the extent of his dislike for 'The Baddy' and claimed he'd be ready to settle their feud anywhere.

'El Matador' was notably triggered by Pimblett's comments after the Liverpudlian brought up the Russia-Georgia war, which is a sensitive subject for the former. He was among a number of Georgian fighters to call out 'The Baddy' for his comments.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the new UFC featherweight champion recalled Pimblett's performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December and said:

"I take every fight as a professional. I look to all my opponents as a professional, but with him, it's personal. If I see him in the supermarket, I smash him right there... Professional? He's not even ranked. Did you watch his last fight [at UFC 296 against Tony Ferguson]? It was embarrassing. His last fight was embarrassing... The level he showed in that fight, that's embarrassing. He looked like a beginner."

Expand Tweet