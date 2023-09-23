"This is amazing" - Aljamain Sterling makes hilarious Bradley Martyn reference in response to the YouTuber dropping Sneako in sparring

Despite the defeat at UFC 292 that dethroned him as the 135-pound king, Aljamain Sterling is in high spirits and remains an active presence on social media.

The all-time great bantamweight is one of several UFC fighters who have appeared on the Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast. In it, Martyn entertained the usual question about how he'd fare in a street fight against 'Funk Master'. Now, after footage emerged of the fitness influencer sparring YouTuber Sneako, Aljamain Sterling has reacted.

In the clip, which is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Martyn, who often quotes his weight of 260 pounds, can be seen scoring a knockdown against Sneako towards the end. This led to Aljamain Sterling quoting the clip by describing it as amazing and referencing Martyn's oft-mentioned weight.

Sterling is the former king of the 135-pound weight class and intends to recapture his title. Unfortunately, Sean O'Malley has resisted the idea of an immediate rematch, setting his sights on a different rematch with Marlon Vera instead.

In the meantime, there are no clear plans in place regarding who Sterling will fight next. Some wondered if Merab Dvalishvili could be next in line for the title. However, as things stand, the Georgian phenom has placed his friendship with Sterling above everything else and is willing to sit back and wait for Sterling to get his rematch.

This drew tremendous criticism from UFC CEO Dana White and the MMA community at large, who feel that Dvalishvili is jeopardizing his career in a manner that Sterling wouldn't.

Does Aljamain Sterling have any connections to other social media influencers?

Bradley Martyn is the latest social media influencer to invade the combat sports space by associating himself with fighters. However, he isn't the first. Aljamain Sterling, like many UFC fighters by this point, has associated himself with controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

He snapped pictures of himself in the company of both Andrew and Tristan Tate, before expressing his support for the two men. His actions drew a wave of criticism from the MMA fandom due to the Tate brothers' misogynistic rhetoric and the human trafficking and sexual assault allegations they're currently embroiled in.