"This is so awesome" - Fans rain praises as Amanda Ribas graduates as a 'physical educator'

Amanda Ribas has officially earned a degree to become a physical educator. She made her UFC debut in June 2019, winning her first four fights in the Octagon.

Since then, she has established a 7-3 promotional record, becoming a fan favorite in the women’s strawweight and flyweight divisions for her charismatic personality and entertaining fighting style.

Although she’s only 30 years old, Ribas understands that fighting won’t last forever. Therefore, she’s begun planning for what’s next by studying to become a physical educator. Earlier today, the Brazilian-born fighter announced on Instagram that she has earned her degree remotely:

“At last a physical educator Thank you God, thank you God for being with me all these years. Thanks to my beautiful family, yes since 2015 haha I started with physical education, then I moved to physical therapy, then I went to nutrition and when I was already in the 7th period, I had the opportunity to do physical education remotely and yesterday I graduated! 😍🎓 I'm already doing administration or marketing or I'm coming back to finish nutrition. 😆”

Fans took to the comments and praised Ribas for her accomplishment:

“Look beautiful congratulations ❤️”

“This is so awesome. Outside of your mma profession you’re slamming it. Very proud moment and you’re not done yet. Congratulations”

“That is beautiful that not only did you graduate but, You also found and gave thanks to our lord and savior Jesus christ 🙏 so happy and proud of you Amanda.”

“Congratulations 🙌🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

“What a pride!! Congratulations Manditaaaa ❤️”

“👏🏻🙌🏻👍🏻🙏🏻❤️🙂 Major Congratulations!!! Be Proud!!!”

Preparing for the future is an important aspect of being a professional fighter. That said, Amanda Ribas has business to take care of inside the Octagon before planning what’s next in her life.

What’s next for Amanda Ribas inside the Octagon?

Amanda Ribas last fought in Nov. 2023 against her former roommate Luana Pinheiro. At the time, she was coming off a loss against Maycee Barber and needed to bounce back. Luckily for her, she secured a third-round knockout win against Pinheiro with a highlight-reel moment.

On March 23, Ribas looks to build on her number eight ranking in the UFC women’s flyweight division. To do so, the 30-year-old must get through former champion Rose Namajunas in the UFC Vegas 88, which takes place inside the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.