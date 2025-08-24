"This is so bad" - Ben Askren horrified by Raja Jackson’s violent beatdown of Syko Stu in wrestling ring

UFC veteran Ben Askren reacted to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, attacking independent wrestler Stewart Smith, commonly known by his ring name, Syko Stu, this weekend.The incident occurred at a Knockx Pro Wrestling event, where Raja appeared in a spot during a wrestling match.The 25-year-old rushed into the ring and hoisted Stu into the air before visciously slamming him to the mat and knocking him out. In addition, he transitioned to top mount and unleashed over 20 unanswered blows before eventually being separated by other wrestlers who jumped into the ring. As a result, Stu was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.The entire incident was streamed live on Kick, and Raja has been subsequently banned from the platform due to his actions.Askren, who is recovering from a life-threatening double lung transplant surgery, took to social media to weigh in on the incident and debate why the altercation wasn't stopped sooner.&quot;This is so bad, why didn’t anyone stop him!!!!&quot;Check out Ben Askren's comments below [Content Warning: Visuals in the footage below are disturbing]:Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reacts to son Raja Jackson getting hit with spinning head kick during light sparQuinton 'Rampage' Jackson expressed his frustration after his son, Raja Jackson, was hit with a spinning head kick during what was supposed to be a light spar, at his gym.Rampage consoled his son after the incident and addressed the situation on his live stream, stating that his son would have been knocked out if his sparring opponent were not from a lighter weight category.&quot;You do not do a spinning f*cking headkick when you're going easy. This is not something you do. Because, first of all, you can't even control the power on a spinning kick like that, unless you're f*cking advance. If that guy was Raja's size, his weight class, he would've been knocked out, and I would have been up at that gym, fighting that motherf*ck*r.&quot; [Check out 'Rampage' Jackson's comments about Raja Jackson by clicking on this link.]