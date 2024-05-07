"This is a bad omen" - Fans divided over Dustin Poirier bringing daughter Parker Noelle to UFC 302

Fans expressed their thoughts on Dustin Poirier bringing his daughter Parker Noelle to his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The pay-per-view event is set to take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Poirier further cemented his illustrious record by stopping Benoit Saint-Denis via a second-round knockout at UFC 299. A month later, 'The Diamond' was given the chance to face Makhachev after another lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan declined a fast turnaround for a title fight.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier disclosed that Noelle would be cage-side for the first time at UFC 302. He wants his daughter to see him lift the lightweight belt into the air since this could be his last opportunity to win the title. He said:

''My daughter's gonna be there, front row, for the first time ever. I want to show her that you can accomplish your dreams...I think this might be the last time I get a shot at raising that belt up in the air, and I just want her to see it."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Fans were left divided by Poirier's decision to bring his daughter to the fight, as they quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Oh no! This is a bad omen. He might as well ask Zuckerberg to be in his corner.''

Another fan wrote:

''He wants his daughter to witness him getting brutally knocked out? Terrible father.''

Some expressed their support for Poirier, writing:

''Not a single dry eye in the building if he pulls this off. The people need this''

''Best of luck champ, we're all rooting for you !''

Check out some more reactions below:

Dustin Poirier addresses potential retirement after fighting Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier discussed whether his time in the octagon was over.

In the aforementioned interview, Poirier stated that he has yet to make a formal decision about his retirement because it depends on how he feels. He added:

''I don't know, I'm being honest with you guys, I do not know. In Miami at 299, I got to ask the same question and the answer was I don't know. I got to see how I feel. I got to go out there, I got to fight this guy and just see how I feel.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:27):

It should be emphasized that Poirier appears to be taking things one fight at a time. Maybe he will retire following his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Perhaps he will surprise everyone by winning the UFC lightweight title. Only time will tell.