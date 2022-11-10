“This is a big challenge from Mr. Chatri” - Itsuki Hirata feels the magnitude of her fight against Ham Seo Hee

At ONE 163, Itsuki Hirata faces the biggest fight of her career to date. The huge fight that she has been searching for is finally here as she takes on No.2-ranked atomweight Ham Seo Hee.

Hirata has shown herself to be one of the most exciting contenders in ONE’s women’s divisions since debuting in 2019. After winning six of her last seven fights, Hirata rebounded from a split decision loss in her last fight with a decision win over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1.

With 33 professional fights, Ham Seo Hee dwarfs Hirata in experience. She has gone 2-0 since joining ONE Championship in 2021 and could be lined up for a shot at the world championship with a third consecutive win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Itsuki Hirata spoke about the opportunity she was being given to face the No.2-ranked contender:

“I don’t mind so much about that. I’m not a ranker but I will compete against a ranked fighter. I feel like this is a big challenge from Mr. Chatri.”

Though the spot in the rankings is also up for grabs, the winner getting a shot at the world championship is the real goal at stake in this fight.

Women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee will likely have one eye on this fight to see if it’s the 23-year-old Hirata who will be her next defense or the 35-year-old veteran.

Fans react to Itsuki Hirata’s improved boxing skills

Several weeks away from her return to competition, ONE Championship shared a video showcasing Hirata's new and improved boxing skills that she has been adding to her game.

Several weeks away from her return to competition, ONE Championship shared a video showcasing Hirata’s new and improved boxing skills that she has been adding to her game.

Hirata’s fans showed how impressed they were by her hands by commenting on the post:

“Hirata ready to fight🔥🔥🔥”

“Champion business only!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 @_itsuki_h_”

“Awesome hits 🔥🔥”

“I love you itsuki 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

After her split decision loss to Jihin Radzuan, Itsuki Hirata acknowledged the biggest flaw in her game and spent time working on it. All of her hard work, which included training at gyms in the US like Serra BJJ and Weidman-Longo MMA, paid off in her comeback fight following her loss.

Hirata picked up a unanimous decision win over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1 and is now potentially one fight away from challenging for the atomweight belt.

