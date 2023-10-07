"This is big" - KSI vs Tommy Fury seemingly set to be shown in pubs, fans react 

KSI is a little over a week away from taking on Tommy Fury in the most difficult bout of his career thus far. Both men are undefeated boxers, and will be putting their records on the line. Fury has promised to defeat the YouTuber and bring an end to the influencer boxing scene.

Meanwhile, KSI has claimed that he will do what Jake Paul failed to and beat Tommy Fury. Anticipation for the event, called MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, is high, as it will be shown live at the Lamb & Lion, implying that it could be shown in other pubs as well.

The event will also feature another high-profile bout in Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, which has drawn significant fan interest due to the personal rivalry between the two men. However, the fight card being shown in countless pubs has stunned fans, who didn't expect it to receive this much attention.

This led to fans on X/Twitter expressing their thoughts on the matter. One fan was unsurprised, stating that it is only reasonable given the audience it has attracted:

"Not really that crazy when it has an enormous audience"

Another fan, however, claims to have forgotten about the headline bout, as he states that the true main event is the clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis:

"I keep forgetting ksi is fighting Tommy fury haven't really seen any promo for it. Logan vs dillon is the one people wanna watch"

Other fans marveled at how massive an occasion it will be:

"This is big"

Another fan expressed curiosity over how the fight will be shown:

"How?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who did KSI last fight?

KSI is undefeated in professional boxing bouts, owning a record of four wins and one no-contest. The no-contest in question came from his most recent fight, which ended in controversy after he elbowed Joe Fournier in what was initially thought to be a fair knockout.

However, after his opponent appealed the decision, the fight was reviewed and the outcome was overturned. Unfortunately, a rematch between the pair is unlikely, as the YouTuber is targeting other opponents.