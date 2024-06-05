"This card is mid ngl, Tank card is better" - Fans react to updated August card featuring Terence Crawford, Andy Ruiz, and more

Terence Crawford has his next assignment with Andy Ruiz also fighting on the same card and sweet science aficionados are having their say on the event.

August 3 in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium will see the continuation of Riyadh Season with Boxing journalist Michael Benson outlining the set fights at this juncture. Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will clash as Andy Ruiz versus Jarrell Miller is also set to take place on the same night.

The looming boxing event will also feature Isaac Cruz taking on Jose Valenzuela, Jared Anderson testing skills against Martin Bakole, David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, and Andy Cruz stepping into the ring against Antonio Moran.

Trending

Several combat sports fans began tweeting about the event and the commentary amassed an ample X thread discussing the looming pugilistic proceedings.

@A5Reallyhim said:

"This card is mid ngl, Tank card is better."

@NathannnNFTEE stated:

"Everyone sleeping on ruiz v miller."

@CHAMP_OFFICIAL1 quipped:

"This is what you call a stacked card. I'm excited now."

[Images Courtesy: @michaelbensonn tweet thread on X]

Check out the card so far for this August event with Crawford and Ruiz below:

Expand Tweet

Terence Crawford and the machinations of the Madrimov matchup

The 36-year-old already has a rock-solid legacy in the sport but will be looking to galvanize it even further in the coming months. A championship-chasing move up to 154 pounds is booked for this outing versus Madrimov.

If Crawford gets his desired outcome here, he will have cemented himself as a four-weight division world champion with Israil Madrimov being the WBA junior middleweight champion. The interim WBO title is also in the possession of Madrimov. Crawford dives into the proverbial deep end of the pool here during his first fighting foray into this weight category.

The native of Nebraska has been out of action for over a year and while he is an undefeated pro at 40-0, Madrimov is an unbeaten world champion at 10-0-1 and also happens to be the younger pugilist.

Terence Crawford has previously held gold at lightweight as well as welterweight and light welterweight. In the heavier aforementioned weight categories, Crawford became the undisputed champion. This puts him in the rarefied air of modern-day boxers to have become the undisputed champion in two different weight divisions in the four belt era.

'Bud' Crawford is currently within the company of Naoya Inoue, Oleksandr Usyk, and Claressa Shields who have become undisputed across two weight classes in this modern era of four major straps.