Chael Sonnen gives props to Jorge Masvidal for accepting Colby Covington fight - "This is a career-ending fight"

Chael Sonnen has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight against Colby Covington. According to Sonnen, the stylistic matchup is unfavorable towards Masvidal and a loss to Covington could see his star power further diminish.

Masvidal is currently on a two-fight skid in the UFC. The Miami native is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman and hasn't won a fight since November 2019, when he beat Nate Diaz. He is one of the biggest draws in the promotion, but a third consecutive loss could see his status as a superstar take a hit.

Sonnen acknowledged the intense rivalry between the former teammates and added that he believes 'Gamebred' has more to lose from the fight against Covington.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"In all fairness I really got to show respect to Masvidal because this is a career-ending fight. It is that big of a deal, there will be that much attention and that much focus and that much hatred going into this battle. Jorge, who is the second biggest draw in combat [sports] right now who's coming off of two defeats."

He added:

"If he goes out there and he gets taken down and he gets mauled for 25 minutes, it is going to take a lot of luster off of the shine that is the second biggest draw [in MMA], the BMF, Jorge Masvidal. It's a big deal and Jorge signed up anyway. God damn, I respect that."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight below:

Colby Covington opens as betting favorite against Jorge Masvidal

One of the most anticipated grudge matches in the UFC will finally come to a head as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington gear up for a five-round clash at UFC 272 in March. Covington opened as a heavy betting favorite against Masvidal. The oddsmakers clearly believe 'Chaos' will dominate his former training partner.

According to betting site Betonline.ag, the former interim welterweight champion is the prohibitive favorite at -325, leaving the BMF title-holder at +275 heading into their main event showdown.

BetOnline.ag



Covington opened as a -300 favorite but early action has bumped the odds



Jorge Masvidal +275

Colby Covington -325



Jorge Masvidal +275
Colby Covington -325

Then again, Masvidal has upset the odds in the past. 'Gamebred' closed as a +135 underdog against former Bellator champion Ben Askren at UFC 239. He was also listed as a +175 underdog against British star Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147.

He won both fights by knockout.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook

One year ago today, Jorge Masvidal (+175) knocks out Ben Askren with this insane flying knee, breaking a UFC record by doing so in just 5 seconds. #UFC239 One year ago today, Jorge Masvidal (+175) knocks out Ben Askren with this insane flying knee, breaking a UFC record by doing so in just 5 seconds. #UFC239 https://t.co/WLc0tblEGQ

