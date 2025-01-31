"This has carried me far" - Ellis Badr Barboza says 'faith' and 'hard work' have led him to world title shot

Former WBC European Muay Thai champion Ellis Badr Barboza revealed the pillars of his success ahead of his first world title shot against Prajanchai PK Saenchai on Feb. 7 during the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

Barboza will challenge Prajanchai for his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before he gets his hands against the reigning two-sport world champion, the British striking star was featured in a recent YouTube video by Fightlore Official and discussed the secrets of all his accomplishments, as he said:

"I overcame my struggles with faith, trust, and hard work. This has carried me far. Obviously, as I said, I came from not being rich when I was young, and seeing my mum give me everything, it gave me the strength and power to push. It gave me the motivation to do the same too."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Ellis Badr Barboza promises to have the performance of his life against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

The Venum Training Camp representative is looking ready to fully capitalize on the upcoming golden opportunity to capture his very first world title because he vowed to display the best performance of his professional career in an effort to dethrone the Thai superstar.

In one of the junctures of the same video with Fightlore Official, the 24-year-old star reiterated his preparedness as he proclaimed:

"I want the biggest fights where people are going to remember my name. So in this next fight, you are really gonna see what's coming. I'm ready for anything that can come in this fight."

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch it live and for free.

