"This is a chess match right here" - Fans react as Jared Cannonier has fight booked at UFC Louisville on June 8

Jared Cannonier is now set to headline UFC Louisville this summer.

The UFC's return to Kentucky was formally announced earlier this month. However, it took until today for fans to learn the main event for the fight night card. On June 8, 'Killa Gorilla' will face Nassourdine Imavov in a five-round headliner according to a report from Alex Behunin.

For both contenders, the middleweight clash offers the chance to put the stamp on a potential title shot. The two enter the matchup coming off big victories, with Cannonier last dominating Marvin Vettori in June. Meanwhile, Imavov is fresh off a decision win over Roman Dolidze in February.

On X, fans reacted to the announcement about Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Most seem to be excited about the contest, but the fanbase is seemingly split on who will get the victory. Some picked 'Killa Gorilla' to get the nod, while others are siding with 'The Spider' to get the job done.

Regardless, fan reception to the middleweight fight announcement is pretty positive. On X, one wrote:

"This is a chess match right here"

Check out the full fan response to the fight below:

Who is fighting on the undercard of Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov? Current UFC Louisville card

With the announcement of Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, the UFC Louisville card is shaping up nicely.

While the event lacked a main event, today's announcement has changed that. The rest of the card is largely filled out and features several interesting matchups. According to the UFC's website, Raul Rosas Jr. will return opposite Ricky Turcios.

The card will also feature several other bantamweight bouts, including Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, Daniel Marcos vs. John Castaneda, and Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus. They will be joined by a pair of women's clashes, Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa and Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura.

Other finalized matchups include Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano and a clash between Thiago Moises and Ludovit Klein. There will also be two middleweight bouts, Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese and Bruno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus.

Lastly, the Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov undercard will feature the return of Dominick Reyes. The former UFC title challenger will end a nearly two-year layoff to face Dustin Jacoby.